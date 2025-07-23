Blue Jays' George Springer: On base four times in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.
The 35-year-old continues his career resurgence. Springer has delivered multiple hits in nine of 17 games in July, slashing .349/.431/.667 on the month with two doubles, six homers, three steals, 15 RBI and 16 runs.
