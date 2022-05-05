Springer isn't starting Thursday against the Guardians.
Springer went 0-for-7 with four strikeouts over the last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the first time since April 22. Bradley Zimmer will start in center field and bat ninth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes yard twice in win•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Slugs fourth homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes yard against Houston•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Leading off Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Won't start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Out with bruised forearm•