Springer's (oblique) readiness for Opening Day appears to be at risk following the news that outfielder Jonathan Davis will break camp with the team, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Springer was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique strain Tuesday, though the team has yet to officially rule him out for the start of the campaign. He's still considered day-to-day, but the news that the team will carry an extra outfielder to start the year seemingly suggests he's expected to miss a bit of time. Even if he does head to the injured list, however, a lengthy absence isn't anticipated.