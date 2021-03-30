Springer is progressing well from his Grade 2 oblique strain, but his readiness for Opening Day remains in doubt, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer was diagnosed with the strain just one week ago. Grade 2 strains typically take several weeks to recover from, so the fact that he's even in contention for Opening Day is a positive sign. The Blue Jays won't make a decision on whether to send him to the injured list until the last minute. It's possible he's ruled out for a few games but remains on the active roster. Randal Grichuk should fill in for him in center field if he's forced to miss time.