Springer is not in the starting lineup for Friday's outing against the Twins.
Spring will get his first break since April 30 after he went 5-for-27 with one RBI in six games during that stretch. Cavan Biggio will take right field and bat seventh against Minnesota in place of Springer.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Breaks home run drought•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Day off Friday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Snags third steal•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Nabs two hits, swipes bag Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Nabs first steal•