Springer is out of the lineup Friday against the Twins.
This is presumably just a routine night off for Springer, who played all four games in the Blue Jays' previous series versus the Astros. Cavan Biggio is in right field Friday and Brandon Belt will serve as Toronto's designated hitter. Bo Bichette is batting leadoff.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Clubs ninth homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Slugs eighth homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Swipes ninth bag•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Getting day off•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Four hits, homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Busy offensive day in loss•