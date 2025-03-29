Springer isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore.
Springer will get a day to rest Saturday after going 2-for-7 with a run scored and a steal through the first two games of the series. His absence will allow Davis Schneider to start in left field while batting seventh.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Pops first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Not concerned with spring numbers•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Might bat lower in order in 2025•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Could see time in left field•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Not in lineup•