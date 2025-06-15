Blue Jays' George Springer: Out of Sunday's lineup
Springer is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Springer started the previous 17 contests but will receive Sunday off after going 0-for-8 in the first two games of the series at Philadelphia. Will Robertson is making his MLB debut in right field Sunday for Toronto.
