Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Springer has made a full recovery from the oblique strain he suffered late in spring training, but the outfielder remains day-to-day while he works through a right quadriceps strain, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Springer appeared close to a return from the 10-day injured list until last Tuesday, when he experiencing tightness in his quad while running the bases. The Blue Jays slowed down Springer's rehab program as a result, but he already seems to be making good progress from what an MRI revealed was a low-grade quad strain. He'll look to steadily increase his activities in the days to come, but the Blue Jays have yet to release a firm target date for Springer's 2021 debut.