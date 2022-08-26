Springer went 1-for-3 with three walks and an RBI in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

After getting pitching around most of the night, Springer came to the plate with a runner on third base and one out in the 10th inning, and his grounder to Xander Bogaerts produced the winning run when the Boston shortstop couldn't get Bo Bichette at the plate. It's easy to see why the Red Sox were so wary of him -- Springer has an active eight-game hitting streak despite sitting out a couple days in the middle of that stretch after fouling a ball off his knee, going 16-for-28 (.571) with three doubles, a triple, six runs and seven RBI.