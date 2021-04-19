General manager Ross Atkins said Sunday that Springer (quadriceps) is "running and doing all of the baseball activities" at the Blue Jays' facility in Florida, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. "Not quite at 100 percent with all of it, but getting live [batting practice] reps here in the coming hours and days," Atkins said. "He's had good defensive action. He's had plenty of reps in the batting cage and he's running again, so I think it's a matter of us being disciplined to the process and being disciplined to that progression to make sure that we don't move too quickly [with his activation]."

Atkins' update more or less aligns with reports that have come out the last few days about Springer, indicating that all is sound in his recovery from the right quad strain. Springer was initially forced to the 10-day injured list due to an oblique strain, but he's completely past that issue and is now looking to shake off the quad concern. He could be a candidate to make his Toronto debut during the team's upcoming homestand that begins April 27.