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Blue Jays' George Springer: Pilfers two bags in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Springer went 0-for-3 with two stolen bases in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays evidently liked seeing Mickey Gasper working behind the plate for Boston, as they went 5-for-5 on steal attempts against him during the game. Springer's thefts both came in the third inning after he was hit by a Jake Bennett pitch, but he was left stranded at third base by a Kazuma Okamoto groundout. Springer has just six stolen bases on the season to go along with a .212/.308/.369 slash line, seven home runs, 19 RBI and 22 runs in 52 contests, but three of those steals have come in the last two games.

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