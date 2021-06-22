Springer (quadriceps) rejoined the Blue Jays in Miami ahead of the team's two-game set with the Marlins, but it's unclear if he'll be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Springer isn't believed to have suffered any setbacks with his strained right quadriceps coming out of his five-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo, which concluded Sunday. He went 3-for-17 with a double in those contests, and perhaps most significantly, he was able to play seven innings in center field in his final appearance. Since the Blue Jays won't have a designated hitter available in Miami, the team could delay Springer's activation if he's not scheduled to start Tuesday, but expect him to formally rejoin the 26-man roster no later than Wednesday.