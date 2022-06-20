Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

He took Luis Severino deep in the fifth inning before reaching base on a catcher's interference call and swiping second base in the eighth. Springer snapped a brief 0-for-14 skid over his prior four games with the blast, and on the season he's slashing .264/.340/.502 with 13 homers, five steals, 34 RBI and 40 runs through 61 contests.