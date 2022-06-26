Springer (elbow) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Sunday's series finale against the Brewers.

Springer is back in action after left elbow discomfort kept him on the bench for each of the past three contests. The fact that Springer is not only in the lineup but also playing in the outfield rather than serving as a designated hitter suggests the Blue Jays don't have much concern about his health moving forward. Raimel Tapia will head to the bench Sunday to accommodate Springer's return.