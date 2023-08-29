Spinger is starting in right field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Nationals, and manager John Schneider said he'll likely use the outfielder atop the lineup for the rest of the season, Ethan Diamandas of SI.com reports.

The 33-year-old operated as Toronto's primary leadoff man throughout the first half but has mostly hit cleanup over the past month while Whit Merrifield handled leadoff duties. Springer has a .717 OPS in 94 games when hitting atop the order this season, but he'll nonetheless move back to that spot for the final five weeks.