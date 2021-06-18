Springer (quadriceps) is taking a day off at Triple-A Buffalo on Friday but is expected to continue his rehab assignment in Saturday's and Sunday's games, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

It was previously reported Springer might be able to rejoin the Blue Jays this weekend, but instead it appears his activation is at least a few more days away. If all goes well Saturday and Sunday, the 31-year-old may be able to be activated for the series opener Tuesday at Miami.