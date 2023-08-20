Springer (ankle) is starting in right field and batting fifth Sunday against the Reds.
The veteran outfielder sat out the past two games while nursing a jammed left ankle, but he'll return to the starting nine for Sunday's series finale in Cincinnati. Springer has a .316/.375/.439 slash line with a home run, three stolen bases, seven RBI and seven runs through 15 games in August.
