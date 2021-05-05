Manager Charlie Montoyo said Springer's (quadriceps) pregame running Tuesday went was "not great, not bad," and the outfielder is still considered day-to-day, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The 31-year-old exited Sunday's contest with leg fatigue and has been held out of the lineup the past two days, and Montoyo's comments don't paint a particularly optimistic picture for his potential availability Wednesday. It doesn't sound as though Springer has suffered a setback, but he's still battling some issues since returning from the injured list last week.