Blue Jays' George Springer: Remains hot with homer Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 extra-innings win against the Angels.
Springer supplied the bulk of Toronto's runs in regulation with a two-run blast to center field in the third inning. That was his fifth long ball through five games in July, and the veteran slugger has also collected multiple hits in each of those contests. The hot streak has resulted in a scorching .545 batting average (12-for-22) and 13 RBI so far this month, and with 16 homers and 53 RBI on the campaign, Springer is already approaching his totals (19 and 56, respectively) across 145 contests last season.
