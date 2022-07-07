Springer isn't starting Thursday's game against the Mariners, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Springer went 1-for-14 with a double, a run, a walk and three strikeouts over his last four games but will take a seat for a second consecutive matchup. Bradley Zimmer is starting in center field and batting ninth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Takes seat for Game 2•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Swipes eighth bag•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Launches 15th homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Steals base in win•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Puts end to three-game absence•