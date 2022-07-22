Springer is on the bench Friday against the Red Sox.
Springer will be out of the lineup for the second game in a row Friday after he sat the Blue Jays' final game before the All-Star break. The outfielder has been nursing an elbow issue for over a month and Friday's absence is likely an additional rest day for the 32-year-old. Raimel Tapia will take over in center field and bat leadoff in the series opener.
