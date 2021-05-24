Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Monday that Springer's (quadriceps) condition is improving, but the 31-year-old remains without a timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Toronto is continuing to proceed slowly with Springer, who suffered a setback with his right quad just four games after he returned from the IL in late April. Springer still hasn't progressed to running at full speed following his latest shutdown, and Montoyo wasn't willing to speculate when the outfielder might begin a minor-league rehab assignment. Springer will remain out for the Blue Jays' upcoming five-game road trip to close out May, and based on where he currently stands on his recovery, it's unlikely he'll be ready to rejoin the big club during the first week of June either.