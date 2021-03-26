Springer (oblique) is feeling better but remains without a timetable, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Springer officially remains day-to-day but manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters that Springer is "feeling better and wants to play." However, he remains without a timetable, meaning it's unclear if he will be in the lineup on Opening Day.
