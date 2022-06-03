Springer (illness) is starting Friday against the Twins.
Springer didn't appear in the last two games due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll start in center field and lead off against Minnesota on Friday. He's put up multi-hit performances in four of his last five games, and he went 6-for-19 with a homer, two doubles, four runs, two walks and three strikeouts during that time.
