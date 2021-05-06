Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right quadriceps strain, retroactive to May 3, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 31-year-old served as the designated hitter in four games since being activated from the injured list last week, but he's back on the shelf since he aggravated the quad injury. Springer will be eligible to return from the injured list next week, but the Blue Jays figure to remain even more cautious to avoid rushing him back the second time around, so he figures to be sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days. Jonathan Davis was recalled in a corresponding move and will provide outfield depth for Toronto.