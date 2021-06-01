Springer (quadriceps) ran the bases and took flyballs in the outfield Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said that Springer looked good while participating in activities Tuesday. However, Montoyo also said that the 31-year-old will have to do similar activities Wednesday before the Blue Jays determine his progress. Springer suffered a setback with his right quad in early May and has been brought along slowly since then, but he could be nearing a rehab assignment if he continues to make progress in the coming days.