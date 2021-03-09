Springer was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against the Phillies with abdominal tightness, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

It's never good to see a star player battling any sort of injury in camp, though Springer's removal was reportedly precautionary. The Blue Jays have every reason to be cautious with their prized offseason acquisition, especially as he doesn't have the best injury track record, missing 17 percent of his team's games over the last four years. He's played more than 140 games in just one of his seven big-league seasons. This particular injury doesn't seem likely to significantly threaten his readiness for Opening Day, but the Blue Jays will be as careful as they need to be to ensure that's the case.