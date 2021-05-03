Manager Charlie Montoyo stated Springer's absence from Monday's lineup against the Athletics was a scheduled rest day, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Springer was pulled from Sunday's matchup due to leg fatigue, but it had nothing to do with being held out of Monday's game. He should be back in the starting nine for the second contest of the series Tuesday.
