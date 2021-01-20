Springer agreed to terms on a contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, it's the largest free-agent deal so far this offseason at six years and $150 million. The final decision came between the Mets and Blue Jays, and Springer will be joining the Canadian club once he completes a physical. The 31-year-old should take over in center field for Toronto and had a .265/.359/.540 slash line with 14 homers in 220 plate appearances during 2020.