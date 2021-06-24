Springer is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

After returning Tuesday from his second stint on the injured list, Springer started in center field in consecutive games for the Blue Jays, going 0-for-7 with a walk and an RBI. The Blue Jays haven't yet indicated that Springer's absence for Thursday's series opener is the result of a setback with his right quadriceps, so he's presumably getting a pre-planned maintenance day. Randal Grichuk will spell Springer in center field.