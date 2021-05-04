Springer (leg) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Athletics.
Manager Charlie Montoyo said the 31-year-old's absence Monday was a scheduled rest day, but the outfielder is out again Tuesday after exiting Sunday's contest with general leg fatigue. Springer has exclusively served as the designated hitter since returning from the injured list last week and is clearly less than 100 percent.
