Springer isn't in Toronto's lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Springer is just 1-for-21 with two runs scored across his last five games, so he'll get a day off Tuesday in order to regroup. While Springer rests, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat eighth.
