Springer is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Springer has gone 7-for-28 with two doubles and a solo home run since his last day off April 19. Addison Barger will make his third major-league start in right field Saturday and bat ninth against Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Breaks home run drought•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Day off Friday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Snags third steal•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Nabs two hits, swipes bag Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Nabs first steal•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Slugs second homer•