Springer (oblique) will hit off a tee Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Springer has been feeling better recently but still doesn't have a timetable to return and is still considered day-to-day. However, the Blue Jays could get a better idea of his status after his light activity Saturday. It's not yet clear whether Springer will be ready to play by Opening Day.
