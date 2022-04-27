Springer went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

After opening the scoring in the third inning with an RBI single, Springer played hero in the bottom of the ninth by launching a two-out, two-run shot to center field off Jake Diekman that tied the game at 5-5. Since sitting out Friday's game with a forearm bruise, Springer has hits in four straight contests and has gone 6-for-17 with a double and two homers. On the season, the 32-year-old is slashing .288/.333/.545 with four home runs, a steal, 10 RBI and 12 runs through 17 games.