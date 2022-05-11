Springer went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

He led off the game by hooking a 3-2 pitch from Luis Severino down the left-field line, helping the Blue Jays jump out to an early 3-0 lead. Springer has stayed healthy to begin the season and is reaping the rewards, slashing .291/.350/.545 through 30 games with seven homers, two steals, 17 RBI and 20 runs.