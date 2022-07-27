Springer went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Springer singled and scored on Vladimir Guerrero two-run homer in the first inning and notched another base knock in the second frame before busting the game wide open with a grand slam off Junior Fernandez in the bottom of the sixth. The long ball was his 18th of the season and third over his last 10 contests. He has now secured at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 contests, batting .313 with three homers, nine RBI, nine runs and two stolen bases over that stretch.