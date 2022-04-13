Springer went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Yankees.

The Blue Jays managed only five hits in total on the night, so Springer's success at the plate didn't result in any real offense. The veteran outfielder has multiple hits in four straight games, and he's come galloping out of the gate with a .409/.458/.818 slash line, two home runs, one steal, four RBI and five runs through 24 plate appearances.