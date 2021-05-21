Springer (quad) remains limited to jogging, and the Blue Jays have no intention of rushing him back to the majors, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

This is Springer's second IL stint of the season for his quad strain, and he lasted only four games the first time the Jays activated him, so the team is being extremely cautious with their prized free-agent signing this time around. Until Springer is able to run at full speed, there will be no clear timetable for his return to the big-league roster.