Springer (quadriceps) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Athletics, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old will be out of the lineup for the third consecutive contest since leaving Sunday's game with leg fatigue. Springer did some pregame running Tuesday, but manager Charlie Montoyo said the session went "not great, not bad" following the contest. According to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun, the outfielder underwent an MRI on Wednesday, and his status should receive more clarity once the results are announced.