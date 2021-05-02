Springer was lifted in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against Atlanta in the sixth inning for a pinch hitter and may be nursing an injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

While Toronto has yet to announce that Springer's early removal was the result of an injury, Matheson notes that the 31-year-old didn't look fully comfortable swinging during his three at-bats on the afternoon, and he also slipped while coming out of the batter's box and never got up to full speed while running out a second-inning groundout. Toronto should provide an update on Springer after the game concludes, but for now, his status is uncertain heading into the Blue Jays' upcoming seven-game week.