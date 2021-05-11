Springer (quadriceps) has been able to swing but isn't expected to start running until Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer has appeared in just four games this season, as he missed most of April with a strained quadriceps and aggravated the injured soon after returning to action. He'll be eligible to return from his second stint on the injured list Thursday, though he's not expected to be ready to return just yet. Exactly when he'll be back remains to be seen.