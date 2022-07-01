Springer went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Rays.

The 32-year-old continues to add surprising fantasy value on the basepaths -- after stealing only five bags on eight attempts through 129 games over the prior two seasons, Springer is now 8-for-9 on attempts in 2022 in only 68 contests. He's also contributed 15 homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and a .260/.340/.496 slash line, and consistent good health is the only thing standing between Springer and an outstanding campaign.