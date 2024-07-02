Springer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Astros.

The veteran outfielder extended his hitting streak to six games while pilfering his ninth bag of the year in nine attempts. Springer is batting .550 (11-for-20) with two doubles, three homers, four runs and 10 RBI during his heater, but he still has a long way to go climb out of his early-season hole -- his .641 OPS is well below his .824 career mark.