Springer went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases in a loss to the Astros on Monday.

Toronto's lineup looked overwhelmed against Astros hurler Hunter Brown, but Springer was still able to make his fantasy managers happy with the pair of swipes, and he was the only Blue Jays player to reach base more than once in the loss. Springer has tailed off a bit of late -- over his past nine games, he's batting just .192 -- but the veteran outfielder still holds a robust .349/.425/.556 slash line on the season.