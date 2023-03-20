Springer went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

There wasn't much offense from either team as the game ended in a 1-0 Tampa Bay win, but Springer did his best to generate some action on the basepaths. The 33-year-old has had a strong spring, going 11-for-37 (.297) with three homers and two steals, and after stealing 14 bags in 2022, MLB's new rules and bigger bases could allow Springer to top the 16 stolen bases he racked up back in 2015.