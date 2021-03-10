Springer (abdomen) participated in several team activities Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Springer was scratched from Tuesday's spring lineup due to left abdominal tightness, but did a full workout Wednesday while also taking live batting practice and playing defense in an intrasquad game. The 31-year-old remains day-to-day and isn't starting in Wednesday's spring game, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery.
