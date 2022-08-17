Springer isn't starting Wednesday against Baltimore.
Springer was back in action over the last two games and went 3-for-8 with a double, two runs, a walk and a strikeout. However, he'll retreat to the bench while Raimel Tapia starts in center field and bats seventh.
