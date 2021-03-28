Manager Charlie Montoyo said Springer (oblique) remains day-to-day after hitting off a tee Sunday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
While Montoyo noted that Springer avoided any setbacks during the hitting workout, how the 31-year-old's left oblique strain responds to baserunning and outfield drills will provide a better gauge of his health heading into Opening Day. The Blue Jays have already informed Jonathan Davis that he would break camp with the club as a fifth outfielder, perhaps signaling that Springer may be relegated to designated-hitter duties if he's able to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season.
